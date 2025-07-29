In Pictures: Falkirk Fest packs 'em in for intense tent performances

Music fans did not have to sell a kidney or re-mortgage their home to go and see Oasis songs play live this year.

For a fraction of the cost folks in the know were in the park on Saturday watching top tribute act Definitely Oasis right on their own doorstep.

As if that’s not enough fans of The Beatles, The Eagles, Paolo Nutini, Kings of Leon and Pink were also be able to hear their top tunes blasted out live by bands who understand what the love of music is all about.

Yes it was Falkirk Fest – the town’s annual gathering of tribute turns – and photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the event.

1 . Falkirk Fest 2025 (Part One) Better than the real thing? These fans don't care if it's the real Oasis or not - they just want to hear some good tunes man

2 . Falkirk Fest 2025 (Part One) Definitely Oasis' 'Liam' and 'Noel' share a moment on stage under the tent at Falkirk Fest 2025

3 . Falkirk Fest 2025 (Part One) Fans outside the tent could still hear the supersonic sounds of Definitely Oasis as the sky began to bruise

4 . Falkirk Fest 2025 (Part One) All the swagger at a fraction of the cost - Definitely Oasis whet lucky fans appetites for the real deal in Edinburgh next month