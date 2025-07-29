Definitely Oasis sing their hearts out in the tent at Falkirk Fest 2025placeholder image
In Pictures: Falkirk Fest packs 'em in for intense tent performances

By James Trimble
Published 29th Jul 2025, 17:01 BST
Music fans enjoyed the summer weather outside and the music of Oasis and others at this year’s Falkirk Fest in Callendar Park.

Music fans did not have to sell a kidney or re-mortgage their home to go and see Oasis songs play live this year.

For a fraction of the cost folks in the know were in the park on Saturday watching top tribute act Definitely Oasis right on their own doorstep.

As if that’s not enough fans of The Beatles, The Eagles, Paolo Nutini, Kings of Leon and Pink were also be able to hear their top tunes blasted out live by bands who understand what the love of music is all about.

Yes it was Falkirk Fest – the town’s annual gathering of tribute turns – and photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the event.

Better than the real thing? These fans don't care if it's the real Oasis or not - they just want to hear some good tunes man

1. Falkirk Fest 2025 (Part One)

Better than the real thing? These fans don't care if it's the real Oasis or not - they just want to hear some good tunes man Photo: Michael Gillen

Definitely Oasis' 'Liam' and 'Noel' share a moment on stage under the tent at Falkirk Fest 2025

Definitely Oasis' 'Liam' and 'Noel' share a moment on stage under the tent at Falkirk Fest 2025 Photo: Michael Gillen

Fans outside the tent could still hear the supersonic sounds of Definitely Oasis as the sky began to bruise

Fans outside the tent could still hear the supersonic sounds of Definitely Oasis as the sky began to bruise Photo: Michael Gillen

All the swagger at a fraction of the cost - Definitely Oasis whet lucky fans appetites for the real deal in Edinburgh next month

All the swagger at a fraction of the cost - Definitely Oasis whet lucky fans appetites for the real deal in Edinburgh next month Photo: Michael Gillen

