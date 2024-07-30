In Pictures: Callendar Park rocks to the sounds of top tribute acts at FK Fest 2024

There cannot be many festivals where you hear live renditions of iconic songs from bands like Oasis, Ocean Colour Scene, The Stone Roses, Deacon Blue, Simple Minds and Abba, but the audience at the inaugural festival were treated to all that and more.

Some of the country’s best tribute turns – Definitely Oasis, Resurrection Stone Roses, Ocean Colour Scheme, Simple Minded, Deacon Blues and An Abba Dream –put everything they had into live renditions of hit after hit and unforgettable, life changing tune after unforgettable, life changing tune.

At what other live music gathering could you hear Wonderwall, Waterfall, Dancing Queen, Riverboat Song, Alive and Kicking, Real Gone Kid and all these other timeless classics?

And for possibly the first time in musical history Simple Minds’ Don’t You was played on the same stage on the same day as Oasis classic Don’t Look Back in Anger.

