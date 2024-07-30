Simple Minded play FK Fest 2024Simple Minded play FK Fest 2024
Simple Minded play FK Fest 2024

In Pictures: Callendar Park rocks to the sounds of top tribute acts at FK Fest 2024

By James Trimble
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:26 BST
The sun shone and the music of Oasis “sheeeined” in Callendar Park as it hosted the first ever FK Fest – or FaKe Fest – last Saturday and photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the magic.

There cannot be many festivals where you hear live renditions of iconic songs from bands like Oasis, Ocean Colour Scene, The Stone Roses, Deacon Blue, Simple Minds and Abba, but the audience at the inaugural festival were treated to all that and more.

Some of the country’s best tribute turns – Definitely Oasis, Resurrection Stone Roses, Ocean Colour Scheme, Simple Minded, Deacon Blues and An Abba Dream –put everything they had into live renditions of hit after hit and unforgettable, life changing tune after unforgettable, life changing tune.

At what other live music gathering could you hear Wonderwall, Waterfall, Dancing Queen, Riverboat Song, Alive and Kicking, Real Gone Kid and all these other timeless classics?

And for possibly the first time in musical history Simple Minds’ Don’t You was played on the same stage on the same day as Oasis classic Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Tribute act Simple Minded unleash some Simple Minds classics in Callendar Park

1. FK Fest 2024 in Callendar Park

Tribute act Simple Minded unleash some Simple Minds classics in Callendar ParkPhoto: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Music lovers gather in Callendar Park for FK Fest 2024

2. FK Fest 2024 in Callendar Park

Music lovers gather in Callendar Park for FK Fest 2024Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The dancing starts early at FK Fest

3. FK Fest 2024 in Callendar Park

The dancing starts early at FK FestPhoto: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Music fans take the chance to socialise in the sun between scintilating sets by top tribute acts

4. FK Fest 2024 in Callendar Park

Music fans take the chance to socialise in the sun between scintilating sets by top tribute actsPhoto: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:OasisABBA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.