In Pictures: Bonnybridge Gala Family Fun Day 2021

The event was held in Duncan Stewart Park on Saturday as a way of generating funds for the 2022 gala day.

Plans to hold the usual gala celebrations in 2020 and 2021 year were shelved due to Covid, however, youngsters and mums and dads made the most of the opportunity to have fun with friends.

Little ones were treated to trampolines, mascots and a dog show, among other entertainment, while organisers also laid on a tiki bar.

Bonnybridge Gala Family Fun Day dancers demonstrated their best moves.

Tessie and Amber hit the big slide at Bonnybridge Gala Family Fun Day.

Eight-year-old Haley Duncan tried out the horizontal bungee.

Gillian and daughter Lily on Bluebell with Janice from GGT Ponies, Cloybank.