In pictures: All the fun from Saturday's Party at the Palace 2023
The thousands who were at the Linlithgow event on Saturday had to endure more than a few rain showers but the music and the atmosphere seemed to make up for a little dampness.
Headline act were Shed Seven but before they took to the stage, the appreciative audience had enjoyed the Happy Mondays, Scouting for Girls, Elephant Sessions, DJ Callum Gallacher featuring Angie Brown, Alison Limerick, Kelly Llorenna, Pork Pie and Sinead Tate.
Falkirk’s Jasmin Jet also took to the stage during the afternoon.
Billed as the summer’s biggest party, the crowd had a great time – as our photographs show – and many of them were coming back the next day for part two.