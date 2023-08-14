In pictures: All the fun from Saturday's Party at the Palace 2023

The weather didn’t put off the crowd who turned up to enjoy this year’s Party at the Palace.

The thousands who were at the Linlithgow event on Saturday had to endure more than a few rain showers but the music and the atmosphere seemed to make up for a little dampness.

Headline act were Shed Seven but before they took to the stage, the appreciative audience had enjoyed the Happy Mondays, Scouting for Girls, Elephant Sessions, DJ Callum Gallacher featuring Angie Brown, Alison Limerick, Kelly Llorenna, Pork Pie and Sinead Tate.

Falkirk’s Jasmin Jet also took to the stage during the afternoon.

Billed as the summer’s biggest party, the crowd had a great time – as our photographs show – and many of them were coming back the next day for part two.

Saturday Party at The Palace 2023 Laura Marshall and Susan Harley are Vibration Festival regulars who took advantage of the ticket swap offer to go to Party at The Palace.

Saturday Party at The Palace 2023 Happy Mondays on stage on Saturday evening - Shaun Ryder, Rowetta and Bez .

Saturday Party at The Palace 2023 Enjoying this year's event ... despite the damp conditions.

Saturday Party at The Palace 2023 This year's must have attire was hats and raincoats rather than sunglasses and suntan lotion - but it didn't affect enjoyment of the music.

