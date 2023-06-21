Hometown gig for Falkirk singer songwriter and winner of The Voice Craig Eddie

The musician, who won ITV talent show The Voice UK in 2021, will play Behind the Wall on Saturday, August 26. News of this local date comes after Craig recently played two sell out gigs – one in Glasgow and the other in Edinburgh. It also follows the release of his latest single Elastic Heart, which was out on Friday.

Excited about his gig at the Melville Street venue, which saw half the tickets sold in the first 24 hours of being available, Craig said: “I can’t wait to perform in Falkirk. I first played Behind the Wall as a support act for Micky Gerry when I was 18 and now I’m back to headline it. It’s a full circle moment for me.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the local fans and supporters and all the familiar faces, many of whom were at the two sell out gigs I’ve just done in Glasgow and Edinburgh. I now have a full band behind me so we are going to blow the roof off the venue.”

Craig Eddie, pictured here playing at Denny and Dunipace Gala, will headline a gig at Behind the Wall in August. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Craig, 25, is joined on stage by band members Calum Lamond (bass), Alan McKelvie (drums) and Martyn Lopez (lead guitar) these days as he entertains with his own music. Craig is pleased with how well his latest track, Elastic Heart, is going down with fans as it’s the first song he has written, recorded and produced in his own studio.

The former St Mungo’s High pupil made history on The Voice with his track Come Waste My Time becoming the best performing self-written winner’s single. Since the record contract he won through the TV series came to an end Craig has been releasing tracks on his own independent label and playing live whenever he can.

Winning The Voice during the Covid-19 pandemic limited his ability to play live, but he’s certainly been making up for it since and he’s looking ahead to more gigs and festivals this summer. He said: “I’ll be playing Dounefest and Party at the Palace and I am delighted to say Callum Beattie has asked me to join him at his summer gig at Kelvingrove Bandstand.”

