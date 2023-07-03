News you can trust since 1845
Highland singer Mackenzie leaves Deutschland to play Falkirk's Acoustic Cafe

An Inverness-born singer songwriter who relocated to Germany with great success is returning to his Scottish roots with a show in Falkirk’s Acoustic Cafe later this month.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:04 BST

James Mackenzie has spent the last seven years living an performing in Germany and is now embarking on a Scottish tour to plug his new single Lost in the Ocean, which is released at the end of the month.

He will be playing the Acoustic Cafe, in Melville Lane, on Saturday, July 23.

Prior to relocating to Germany, James shared stages with Runrig, Skerryvore and played top Scottish Festivals such as Rockness, Spree Festival and Eden Festival.

James Mackenzie will play Falkirk's Acoustic Cafe later this month (Picture: Submitted)James Mackenzie will play Falkirk's Acoustic Cafe later this month (Picture: Submitted)
    Since his move from Scotland the well-travelled Highlander has been all over Europe supporting big names like Newton Faulkner, Tom Speight and Manfred Mann.

    James said: “It’s been a long time and I’m excited to play some of Scotland’s top grass roots venues before finishing the tour at Belladrum Festival.”

    Visit the website for tickets.

