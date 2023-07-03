Highland singer Mackenzie leaves Deutschland to play Falkirk's Acoustic Cafe

James Mackenzie has spent the last seven years living an performing in Germany and is now embarking on a Scottish tour to plug his new single Lost in the Ocean, which is released at the end of the month.

He will be playing the Acoustic Cafe, in Melville Lane, on Saturday, July 23.

Prior to relocating to Germany, James shared stages with Runrig, Skerryvore and played top Scottish Festivals such as Rockness, Spree Festival and Eden Festival.

James Mackenzie will play Falkirk's Acoustic Cafe later this month (Picture: Submitted)

Since his move from Scotland the well-travelled Highlander has been all over Europe supporting big names like Newton Faulkner, Tom Speight and Manfred Mann.

James said: “It’s been a long time and I’m excited to play some of Scotland’s top grass roots venues before finishing the tour at Belladrum Festival.”