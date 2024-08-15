Grit Orchestra's sax man blows into Linlithgow church for jazz night
Phil Bancroft will be joined by guitarist Graeme Stephen on Friday, August 23 to kick off the venue’s new season of Red Door concerts.
The intimate church on Linlithgow High Street could hardly be a greater contrast to the gig Bancroft plays two nights later when, as the featured soloist with the mighty Grit Orchestra, he appears onstage at Edinburgh Playhouse.
Phil said: “It’s always great to play with the Grit Orchestra because, with it involving so many musicians, we don’t get too many opportunities to play live. But it’s just as attractive for me to be playing with Graeme in a small venue where we can feel the people’s presence up close and personal.
“Graeme and I have worked on numerous projects together, including the soundtracks he has composed to accompany classic black an white films. He’s also an incredibly sensitive accompanist, with so many colours and moods at his disposal.
"It’s always really enjoyable to play with him and I’m really looking forward to playing in Linlithgow.”
Chances to hear Phil’s big-toned tenor and lyrical soprano saxophone in person have been few and far between since he and wife Jude took over the running of a farm just outside Edinburgh.
However, on Friday, August 23 fans will have a chance to dig his sound from 8pm.
