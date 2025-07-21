Grapple fans will hit the hub in Bonnybridge for some all action wrestling
Bonnybridge Community Hub will be hosting the World Wide Wrestling League this week for a night of action packed sports entertainment for all the family.
The W3L will be putting on a real show for the people of Bonnybridge at the Bridge Street venue from 6.30p on Friday, July 25.
Competitors will hold the audience in the palm of their hands as they get to grips with their opponents and battle to secure their place in the W3L Summer Spectacular.
Visit the website for tickets and more information.
