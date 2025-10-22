Grangemouth's Project Theatre get spooky training ahead of Falkirk Ghost Walks

There’s been some spooky goings on this week as youngsters learn how to play some characters from the past.

Members of Project Theatre have been enjoying a week of coaching ahead of taking part in next week’s Ghost Walks in Falkirk town centre.

It will be an opportunity for everyone to find out more about the area’s chilling local legends as well as hear some spine-tingling tales of Falkirk’s past.

The youngsters have been developing their skills in acting in site-specific settings, dance and movement, singing and music, character development, storytelling, and ensemble work as well as enjoying working with costumes and make-up.

Project Theatre youngsters put through their paces at Spook School this week. Pic: Contributed

It will all add up to delivering spooky performances as they play their part in the guided Ghost Walks through the town centre on Saturday, November 1.

There will be two walks at 6pm and 7.30pm and tickets can be obtained here. Suitable for ages seven years and over.

The starting point will be at the Falkirk Delivers office below the Steeple before heading off to discover the haunted history come to life and is being put on in association with Jamie O'Rourke Arts.

It’s a busy time for Project Theatre with the senior group rehearsing for Step Into Christmas at Parkview Church, Grangemouth on Saturday, November 29 and the juniors getting ready for Santa's Secret Mission (Codename Krampus) which will have evening shows on Wednesday to Friday, December 10-12 in Grangemouth Town Hall, as well as an afternoon schools performance on December 11.