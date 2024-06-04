Grangemouth dance school stepping out for their annual summer show
The talented youngsters of Grangemouth’s DNC dance school will be impressing friends, family and dance fans with their moves at their annual summer show.
The event takes place at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth from noon on Sunday, June 16.
Last year’s show was extra special because it marked the 10th anniversary of the school, but DNC dance teacher Nicola Curwood has been rehearsing with the youngsters to make the 2024 extravaganza even better.
