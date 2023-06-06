Grangemouth dance school marks its first decade with a spectacular summer show
The talented youngsters of Grangemouth’s DNC dance school have come up with their own routines to make the 10th anniversary summer show go with a real swing.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST
The event takes place at Bowhouse Commnity Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth from noon on Saturday, June 24.
DNC dance teacher Nicola Curwood said: “We are doing new routines along with a mix of some older favourite routines picked by the kids. There will also be solo and duo routines, choreographed by the dancers themselves.”
Visit the Facebook page for more information.