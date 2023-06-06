News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth dance school marks its first decade with a spectacular summer show

The talented youngsters of Grangemouth’s DNC dance school have come up with their own routines to make the 10th anniversary summer show go with a real swing.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST

The event takes place at Bowhouse Commnity Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth from noon on Saturday, June 24.

DNC dance teacher Nicola Curwood said: “We are doing new routines along with a mix of some older favourite routines picked by the kids. There will also be solo and duo routines, choreographed by the dancers themselves.”

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

The DNC dancers put on a great summer show at Grangemouth's Bowhouse Community Centre in 2022 and now they are back in 2023The DNC dancers put on a great summer show at Grangemouth's Bowhouse Community Centre in 2022 and now they are back in 2023
