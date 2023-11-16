Get in the festive spirit with Grangemouth Choral Society when members host their annual Christmas concert.

They’ve been practising hard for the event which takes place in Abbotsgrange Parish Church in Abbots Road, Grangemouth on Thursday, December 21.

The musical magic begins at 7.30pm when they will perform a range of Christmas-themed items.

Tickets are priced £10 and are available now from choral group members or at the door on the night.