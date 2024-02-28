Glasgow disco punks Mickey 9s hit Falkirk on their 'World Tour of Scotland'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mickey 9s have gained a cult following over the last few years with their unique – although somehow somewhat Scissor Sisters via Electric Six – mix of dance, disco and punk.

They will be plugging in at the Burnbank Road venue on Saturday, March 9 to show punters why they were named Best Live Act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

Since releasing third album Modern Kunst (2021) Mickey 9s have been gigging non-stop with four sold-out Glasgow gigs in a row at The Garage, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and a brace at Room 2.

Mickey 9s will be playing Falkirk's Depot next month(Picture: Submitted)

They have also conquered the great outdoors with sets at festivals throughout the UK, including Eden Festival and ButeFest.

Currently on their “World Tour of Scotland”, Mickey 9s will be supported at Depot by Motopia and Falkirk band Taz and the Maniacs.