Freedom of Mind Choir set to sing inspiring new songs at Bainsford bash

By James Trimble
Published 5th May 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 15:52 BST
The ever-popular Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be singing some new songs to celebrate the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Camelon-based choir will be performing live at Bainsford Community Hall, in David’s Loan from 7pm to 8.15pm on Monday, May 12.

Featuring songs, written by choir members and other local community members, about facing and overcoming challenges, the event will be a real celebration of the creativity and resilience of choir members – who sing loudly and proudly to help their own mental health.

The songs written over the course of a number of song writing workshops over the past year with choir leader Kim Edgar, with support from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices.

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be performing some new songs in Bainsford next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be performing some new songs in Bainsford next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be performing some new songs in Bainsford next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Kim said: “It’s been a great pleasure to work with choir members and members of the local community to create beautiful, uplifting and inspiring songs, which we are excited to share with the public in this concert.”

