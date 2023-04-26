The Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be performing in Camelon Parish Church Hall from 7pm on Wednesday, May 17, at Camelon Parish Church Hall, in Brown Street.

Not only is singing good for raising the spirits of an audience, being part of the choir has helped many members combat feelings of isolation and loneliness, and improved their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are even positive messages in the choir’s repertoire chosen specifically to be uplift for members, while the welcoming, inclusive group provides a sense of

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be entertaining folk in Camelon

Most Popular

belonging.

Kim Edgar, the choir’s co-musical director, said: “The focus of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is anxiety – something we can all experience from time to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

time, particularly with the many challenges we have faced and continue to face with COVID-19 and the cost-of-living crisis.

"Certain things can help, and many of them can be done by joining a community choir like Freedom Of Mind – focusing on breathing, moving, concentrating on learning

something, which helps us to be ‘in the moment’, and connecting with others.

"So, we hope people will come to our concert and join in with some of our well known and loved songs, so they can discover for themselves how music can make you feel good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s also the perfect time for us to take stock of how much our choir has felt the benefit of the support from the National Lottery through Creative Scotland, and how

much we’ve achieved over the past few years - the choir is growing, in numbers, and in confidence.”

Since launching as an independent, non-audition community choir in March 2019, with funding support from Creative Scotland, Freedom Of Mind has operated on a “pay what you can afford approach” and throughout the pandemic, offered free to access online and then outdoor sessions, until it was possible for indoor sessions to resume.

Since last summer, they’ve also been able to provide accessible transport for those members who need it, through Dial-A-Journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad