Freedom of Mind Choir lead dementia friendly sing along in Camelon
The event will take placed at the Mansionhouse Road venue between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 18.
Free to attend, with complementary refreshments at the half-time break, there will be something for everyone and everybody is welcome to come along and join in.
The choir is also delighted to announce more dementia friendly events, including two further singalong sessions and outreach performances will take place over the course of 2025, thanks to funding support from The Power Of Music Fund, through Music For All.
Freedom of Mind Choir, music director Kim Edgar said: “We’re delighted to be able to spread joy to people in our local area living with dementia and their carers. We already know singing makes us feel good, and we want to share that health benefit with others.”
