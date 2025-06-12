Freedom of Mind Choir lead dementia friendly sing along in Camelon

The friendly faces and soaring voices of the ever popular Freedom of Mind Choir will be the musical attraction at a dementia friendly sing along in Camelon Parish Church Hall next week.

The event will take placed at the Mansionhouse Road venue between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 18.

Free to attend, with complementary refreshments at the half-time break, there will be something for everyone and everybody is welcome to come along and join in.

The choir is also delighted to announce more dementia friendly events, including two further singalong sessions and outreach performances will take place over the course of 2025, thanks to funding support from The Power Of Music Fund, through Music For All.

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be performing at a dementia friendly sing along event in Camelon (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Freedom of Mind Choir, music director Kim Edgar said: “We’re delighted to be able to spread joy to people in our local area living with dementia and their carers. We already know singing makes us feel good, and we want to share that health benefit with others.”

