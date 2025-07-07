Focusing on Jena: Falkirk performer's new song puts German science city under the microscope

Falkirk’s well travelled troubadour Calum Baird cannot help but be influenced by the amazing far flung places he has strummed his guitar and sung his heart out.

The Falkirk singer songwriter has performed in many a foreign land – most famously Cuba – and now his latest single is channelling the chilled out vibe he experienced in Germany while touring there last year.

Meet Me in Jena, available on most digital formats from Friday, July 18, was recorded in Germany and sees Calum once again transform his travels into raw sonic emotion.

“I’ve always been drawn to cities that hold stories,” he said. “And I enjoy considering how – or if – I am part of their history just by having been there. Jena is a place where you can refocus your lens – literally and metaphorically.

Falkirk singer songwriter's travels around the globe have once again inspired the music he creates (Contributed)

"It’s a town of microscopes and legendary photography, where people have always tried to make sense of the bigger picture. In this song, I wanted to bottle that feeling of stepping out of time, even if just for an afternoon in the sun.”

Calum’s evocative lyrics – which have already been heard by BBC Radio Scotland listeners – tell of washing worries away in Jena’s wonderful market square and pondering history over a drink.

As well as being a musical love letter to a city he really enjoyed visiting, it’s Calum reminding folk there’s always time to take things easy and park up for a wee while and escape the almost constant “rush hour” times we live in at the moment.

The track is available on all major streaming platforms from July 18.

Calum will be storing up even more song ideas as he takes to the road yet again on a summer tour of the UK, with shows in Kidderminster, Blackpool, Edinburgh and Glasgow to name but a few.

He’s also meeting up with MP Jeremy Corbyn to talk politics – and hopefully play a tune or two – at the Edinburgh Fringe.

There’s got to be an EP worth of material from just that engagement alone.

Visit Calum’s Facebook page for tour dates and more information.

