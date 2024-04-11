Final countdown to blast off for the McDougalls' new show in Larbert this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The McDougalls will be performing their new Space Adventure show at the Dobbie Hall, in Main Street, Larbert on Sunday, April 14.

Families will be able to enjoy the antics of Auntie Aggie and Max as they fly past the planets in their homemade rocket ship on an intergalactic musical expedition – packed with singalong songs such as Zoom Zoom Zoom We’re Going to the Moon and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star – from 2pm.

Max McDougall said: “We can’t wait to come back to Larbert. The audiences are always full of fun, and love to join in with the singing and dancing. Make sure you book your tickets and come join us on our Space Adventure.”