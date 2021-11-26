Festive favourites as drive-in cinema returns to Falkirk Stadium in aid of charity

Drive-in cinema in aid of charity returns to The Falkirk Stadium in December. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The Catherine McEwan Foundation is returning to the local venue during the weekend before Christmas, December 17 to 19, offering locals and visitors the chance to get into the festive spirit with some classic films all while raising vital funds for charity.

And the schedule lined-up over the three days is one that offers something for the whole family.

The weekend kicks off with Elf at 6pm and Home Alone at 9pm on Friday, December 17, before a full day of films on the Saturday.

At noon audiences can enjoy A Muppet Christmas Carol, before Home Alone at 3pm, The Grinch at 6pm and Die Hard at 9pm.

On Sunday, December 19 there will be two screenings of Elf (3pm and 6pm) and the weekend will finish with Love Actually at 9pm.

The charity, which helps to support those patients and their families across Scotland suffering from Crohn’s and colitis, has successfully hosted other drive-in movie weekends at the stadium over the last few years, including one in October for Hallowe’en.

The forthcoming festive event is just the latest in its fundraising calendar and organisers hope people will continue to show their support for the event.

Derek McEwan, who founded the charity after his mother died of Crohn’s disease, said: The Catherine McEwan Foundation is delighted to be back at Falkirk Stadium for our Very Merry Christmas Drive In Movie fundraising weekend.

"It is always a special atmosphere at the Christmas drive in with all the classics on show as well as the best in street food from our friends at The Big Feed.

"I cannot thank everyone who has already bought tickets enough.

"By joining us you are not only adding to the magic of Christmas for you and your family but making a difference to many other families battling Crohn’s & Colitis.

"We are very much looking forward to seeing everyone and bringing you all a bit of Christmas cheer!”

Tickets for the weekend’s festive screenings are already on sale, priced £32.70 per car, by clicking here.

