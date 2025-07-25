Fans get to hear Oasis classics live in Falkirk park long before Liam and Noel land in Edinburgh

Music fans did not have to sell a kidney or re-mortgage their home to go and see Oasis songs play live this year.

They do not even have to go as far afield as Edinburgh.

For a fraction of the cost folks in the know will be watching top tribute act Definitely Oasis right on their own doorstep in Callendar Park on Saturday.

As if that’s not enough fans of The Beatles, The Eagles, Paolo Nutini, Kings of Leon and Pink will also be able to hear their top tunes blasted out live by bands who understand what the love of music is all about.

'Hey - there's someone at the back who isn't singing' - Definitely Oasis frontman 'Liam' gets the crowd going at FK Fest 2024 (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Yes its Falkirk Fest – the town’s annual gathering of tribute turns.

The day has now fully sold out and those lucky enough to have secured their tickets can expect a day of music, food and, of course, fun with friends and family.

Running from 1pm to 11pm, Falkirk Fest features music on the main stage under the circus tent, a “silent disco” under a star marquee and a ton of top scran from street food vendors, as well as refreshments aplenty at the event bar.

The event, which started life as FK – “fake” – Fest last year, was organised by those other famous music brothers – the Ures, Andy and David – and emerged from the ashes of Vibration Festival.

At the time Andy said: “This all came about from us not being able to put Vibration on. The cost to put on something like that was quite steep and we were working our way up to getting these massive bands, but we were up against it financially speaking from the start.

“It just came to a point when we couldn’t run it any more.”

Then the resourceful siblings had a brainwave – why not get cheaper bands to play a festival but still have some of the best songs ever written and recorded blasting out at full volume for a festival crowd.

"We didn’t want to give up on live music in the park,” said Andy. “We have Callendar Park booked for the next five years and had promised Falkirk Council and others we were here for the long term.”

And now in its second year that definitely maybe looks to be the case.

