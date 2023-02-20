Fans are marching already as Falkirk venue hosts tribute to 90s rockers Ocean Colour Scene
Gig goers will remember the day they caught Ocean Colour Scheme at Behind the Wall in Falkirk as the tribute act fire into the hits of one of the top turns of the 1990s.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 5:20pm
The mighty Riverboat Song riff will reverberate round the rafters at the Melville Street musical mecca on Friday, February 24 as the songs of Ocean Colour Scene are performed live and loud.
Support comes from amazingly talented Grangemouth singer songwriter Jasmine Jet.
Things get sonically pleasing from 7.30pm.
Visit the website for tickets.