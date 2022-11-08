Falkirk's very own well travelled festival band is primed and ready to release their debut EP
Falkirk band Primes grew from a three-piece to a four-piece over the last year and also increased their touring mileage in 2022 playing a ton of festivals throughout the land.
Now Ollie Kitchen (vocals/guitar), Sarah Monteith-Skelton (guitar/vocals), Ray McArthur (bass) and Reece Ryan (drums) are about to release their first ever EP.
Since forming five years ago the band has put out a lot of excellent singles, but singer Ollie felt the time was right for fans to enjoy a collection of Primes songs – six great tracks – in one release.
"The singles allowed people to hear our songs one at a time – now we have the chance to give them a group of songs that follow a theme.”
Most Popular
One of the few good things about lockdown was that it gave the band time to write a lot of songs.
Ollie said: "It was good to keep busy. The songs on Colour were the six best ones we had so it was only fair we put them on the EP. Our sound is changing and these songs capture that.
"We’ve evolved over the last two years and this EP is about that and about the highs and lows of life – it’s our experiences over the last couple of years.”
And those experiences have thankfully included a lot of live onstage action.
“We’ve done a fair bit of travelling,” said Ollie. “But it was great to just be out playing again. We did a couple of festival towards the end of last year, but this year we played Belladrum, ButeFest, Vibration Festival, Party at the Palace, Silverburn and Eden Festival."
Those live shows introduced the masses to the band’s new sound with Ray taking over the bass duties from Ollie – who switched to guitar to assist Sarah on six string responsibilities.
Ollie revealed Primes fans may have to wait just a little bit longer for a full album release with 2023 bringing more live shows for the band and possibly another EP.
Colour is available on most download platforms from Friday.
Visit the band’s Facebook page for more information.