Falkirk's own Adam Stafford plays home town album launch gig
One of Falkirk’s most prolific homegrown artists has released a new album and he’s playing a show in the town’s Wine Library to let us hear it.
Adam Stafford, the multi-talented musician, film director and driving force behind critically acclaimed outfits like Y’All is Fantasy Islands and Sweethearts of the Prison Rodeo, will be performing songs from the 12” vinyl recording of his eight-track new album Trophic Asynchrony upstairs in the Princes Street venue on Thursday.
A spokesbloke for Mr Stafford stated: “Trophic Asynchrony is a vivid exploration of our relationship with nature at a time of intersecting crises. Written and recorded
during lockdown, the predominantly instrumental album takes its title from the cascade of non-seasonal events due to climate change – of swallows returning in winter,
of blizzards in summertime and daffodils at Christmas.
“Through mutating patterns, expressive textures and Stafford's instinct for rhythmic experimentation, Trophic Asynchrony teams with life – its eight immersive tracks
foregrounding the confusion of these relentlessly strange days of political chaos, plague and ecological precarity.”
Adam himself added: “We're at a real critical crossroads in terms of where humanity is heading and the systems of neo-liberal excess are happy to eat themselves to
death while the rest of us either shrug or shake our heads.”
The musician teamed up with long-time collaborator – and talented singer/songwriter in his own right – Robbie Lesiuk to record the album over and intense four-day
period.
Supporting Adam on the night will be Falkirk band Vulture Party.
Things get musical from 7.30pm.