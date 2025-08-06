Falkirk's musical Renaissance man graces Edinburgh in his latest incarnation
The Falkirk musician, writer and director will be appearing under the moniker Holy Council Lion at Vox Box Music, in St Stephen Street, Edinburgh on Sunday, August 17.
Adam said: “Holy Council Lion will be performing live for the first – and possibly last – time at a tremendous early evening gig. It’s a surreal and intense mix of Falkirk based poetry and stories over throbbing dark ambient and squalling doom guitar.
"The line-up includes De Rosa frontman and proud father of the best LP opf 2025 so far, M. John Henry. Then there is the textural and absorbing cinematic ambience of Zonos, as well as the mystical flute ragas, percussion and guitar of Goodman/Sturrock.”
The free event kicks off at 5pm and aims to vacate at eight.
Visit the website for more details and sounds.
