Falkirk's musical Renaissance man graces Edinburgh in his latest incarnation

Adam Stafford has many strings to his bow and he will be letting fly his latest project in the Scottish capital later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk musician, writer and director will be appearing under the moniker Holy Council Lion at Vox Box Music, in St Stephen Street, Edinburgh on Sunday, August 17.

Adam said: “Holy Council Lion will be performing live for the first – and possibly last – time at a tremendous early evening gig. It’s a surreal and intense mix of Falkirk based poetry and stories over throbbing dark ambient and squalling doom guitar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The line-up includes De Rosa frontman and proud father of the best LP opf 2025 so far, M. John Henry. Then there is the textural and absorbing cinematic ambience of Zonos, as well as the mystical flute ragas, percussion and guitar of Goodman/Sturrock.”

Adam Stafford's new Holy Council Lion project will be performing live in Edinburgh later this month (Picture: Submitted)

The free event kicks off at 5pm and aims to vacate at eight.

Visit the website for more details and sounds.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper