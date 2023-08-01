Falkirk's mighty Media Whores mark big birthday with Attila joining the fun

In June The Media Whores – who combine catchy tunes and an actual social conscience – rocked The Depot for their first home town gig in almost two years and now on Saturday, August 19 they return to Falkirk to celebrate their 15th birthdaty with a special show at Behind the Wall.

Star guest for the BTW dust up is performing punk poet Attila the Stockbroker – who is performing his first ever Falkirk gig in his 40-year career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently on his Left Wing Economic Establishment Tour he will be joined by fellow support acts Those Thieving Men from Bo’ness and Falkirk’s own troubadour Calum Baird – who will also be sitting in on a few numbers with Attila.

The Media Whores mark their 15th birthday with music and friends at Behind the Wall (Picture: Submitted)

Most Popular

A Media Whores spokesbloke said: “No presents for our 15th birthday please – just buy a ticket for the gig and come along.”

Music lovers can buy themselves a present, however, and secure a copy – digital or touchable – of the band’s latest album A Light In A Dark Place.

Following the BTW barnburner, The Media Whores will be heading north to Inverness to play the Tooth and Claw on Saturday, August 26 with fellow Bairns Trumpton Riot.

Keep your eye on the bands Facebook page for all news and information and orders.