Falkirk's masked music makers release LP in quest to find truth in the 21st century

Beldon Haigh have released a grand total of 17 singles since they first formed in Falkirk back in 2017 and built up a worldwide social media following that numbers over 300,000 people and counting.

The band’s live shows have gained notoriety due to the members donning masks created by renowned sculptor Landon Meier featuring eerily accurate likenesses of world leaders like Trump, Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Now the indie rockers, Justin Skelton (vocals/guitar) Fiona Lynch (vocals), Lindsey Cleary (vocals), Jimmy Green (guitar), Kevin Jeffries (bass), Jon Howells (drums) and Dru Baker (keyboards/horn), are set to release their first album World Got So Dumb on Friday, April 12.

Beldon Haigh are about to unleash their debut album World Got So Dumb(Picture: Submitted)

Recorded between Garthill Studio in Falkirk and Rockfield Studio in Monmouthshire, Wales, World Got So Dumb also features a guest appearance from violinist Seonaid MacLeod on two tracks.

Singer Justin said: “In today's world, with flawed leadership and societal distractions rampant, it's easy to lose sight of justice and the harsh realities of the world today. Our album, crafted over two years, reflects these tumultuous times and is an observational take on how it has become genuinely difficult to know what is true or false anymore.

"Each song paints its own picture and tells its own story using the state of contemporary society as its backdrop.”

The title track World Got So Dumb is a punchy protest song commenting on the state of the world today, set to ska, rock and reggae sonic backdrop and featuring Justin’s irreverent and humorous vocals.

Money Back, meanwhile, deals with the devastating impact of inflation on ordinary punters – the people the band hope the new album will resonate with the most.

Justin said: "We are still fortunate enough to live in a society where we can, for the time being at least, express these opinions about our government and society as a whole.

"We are proud of this body of work, and we find that when we play the songs live, others very quickly relate to the music, stories and the overall message.”