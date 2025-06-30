Falkirk's man of many talents Adam Stafford releases a 'strapping' new recording

Fans for Falkirk’s very own Arab Strap will dig the new spoken word poetic heroics of Adam Stafford’s new project.

Adam said: “I was going to release this on August 1 for Bandcamp Friday, but since everything is mixed, printed and ready to go, here we are. Holy Council Lion presents surreal and haunted Falkirk narratives and poetry which are told over throbbing electronic ambient, distorted and delayed guitar dirges and squalling feedback. “This is one for fans of Arab Strap, Ivor Cutler, Sun City Girls and Robert Ashley.” Adam will reciting these “sorry stanzas” – his own words – at Voxbox Records in Edinburgh in-store on Sunday, August 17 with very special guests Martin J. Henry and Zonos.