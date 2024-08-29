Falkirk's live music fans rocked by news ailing Craig Eddie has postponed his tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk town centre will be not be reverberating to the sounds of New Carron’s own Craig Eddie this weekend as the popular singing star has been forced to pull the plug on his 2024 shows.

Singer songwriter Craig shot to stardom when he won The Voice UK back in 2021 and people would have been able to hear him belting out tunes live at Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, on Saturday, August 31.

However, a chronic health condition means the former St Mungo’s High School pupil will not be taking to the stage at BTW or anywhere else this year.

In a post on his Facebook page, Craig stated: “Hey everyone, three months ago I developed a rare type of tinnitus called reactive tinnitus.

A health condition has forced Craig Eddie to postpone his Behind the Wall on Saturday night and his 2024 tour (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

“It competes with external sounds and makes the volume and pitch increase, which means it’s impossible to mask. I also developed hyperacusis, which causes everyday sounds to be sometimes extremely painful.

"It’s honestly been the biggest challenge of my life. I’m currently under treatment and have been advised by the hospital that I should stay away from loud noise exposure, and limit my stress for at least the remainder of this year.

"Unfortunately this affects the tour. The response so far has been incredible, so on the advice of our Promoter, we are rescheduling the dates to next year, to allow the best possible time for my recovery. “Original tickets will remain valid for use on the new dates – which will be released soon – but full refunds are also available by e-mailing [email protected]. I am so sorry and hope to see you all soon.”

Craig’s song Come Waste My Time made The Voice history by becoming the best-performing self-written winner’s single.

He had been due to perform at BTW as part of his Haunted Mind tour