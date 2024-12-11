Falkirk's conscientious rockers Social Dancing step up for homeless charity

Lucky music fans will be able to hear Indie rock trio Social Dancing’s new single when it is released on Friday the 13th and know they will be helping a vital charity at the same time.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lads from Falkirk, Paul Henry Smith (vocals/guitar), Greg McSorley (bass) and Kevin Byrne (drums), hope their latest tune Mark as Read will not only entertain, but also educate – and shine a light on the homeless problem in the country.

Helping a good cause is nothing new to Social Dancing – the band sold enough tickets for their recent Behind the Wall gig to donate £150 to Maggie’s Forth Valley cancer care centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new song was one the band had to write, after witnessing a sad sight on the cold streets of Glasgow.

Social Dancing's new single is in aid of homeless charity Shelter Scotland (Picture: Submitted)

Singer and songwriter Paul said: “I was visiting Glasgow and had just left the warmth of a hotel. A person lay on the street just down from George Square. They were hidden under a pile of blankets.

“Sticking out from the blanket was a gloved hand, waiting for some coins to be placed there. It was both a hopeful and resigned gesture.”

“It seemed to us the homeless community had grown in Glasgow in recent times,” added beatkeeper Kevin. “It led us to think about the current state of democracy, the apathy and disillusionment of many sections of the population, and the pain caused by years of funding cuts and government austerity, leading to an increase in social deprivation and with it, homelessness in our country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so Mark as Read was born, with the image witnessed in Glasgow never far from the band members’ minds as they laid down the tracks.

"That first line of the song, ‘life asleep on the streets’,” said Paul. “It keeps taking me back to the image of the person on the streets, under the blankets, face unseen, hand outstretched, hoping for some money or some food.

“The term ‘Mark as Read’ implies many of us won’t read between the lines of what is fundamentally wrong with our government, and today's failed society, while turning a blind eye to the problems that lie in front of us."

Not only is the song highlighting the plight of those who are forced to call the streets home, it is also hopefully going to coin in cash for Shelter Scotland, a charity which provides support for homeless people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “We are an older band, now in our mid 40s, and want to inspire other older people to play live music. The benefits of returning to music are significant. Making this music has had a significant impact on enhancing our own mental health.

“One advantage of playing music at this age is we have all forged careers elsewhere and don’t rely on an income from music, which we imagine is now impossible for many great and inspiring artists.

“That’s why we decided any money we made from this adventure would go to charity. This year we have already donated to Maggies, and are now raising what we can for Shelter Scotland.”

Mark as Read will be available on all digital platforms, including Apple and Spotify, from Friday, December 13.

Visit the website for more information.