Falkirk venue steps in to give band a gig after Edinburgh Jazz Bar closes its doors for good

The musical mecca that is Behind the Wall has once again proved to be a venue ready to host top turns – even acts who have had to endure the last minute cancellation blues in the Scottish capital.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Apr 2024, 13:29 BST
The Jazz Defenders will be playing Behind the Wall later this month following the sad closure of Edinburgh's Jazz Bar(Picture: Submitted)The Jazz Defenders will be playing Behind the Wall later this month following the sad closure of Edinburgh's Jazz Bar(Picture: Submitted)
The Jazz Defenders will be playing Behind the Wall later this month following the sad closure of Edinburgh's Jazz Bar(Picture: Submitted)

The Jazz Bar, in Chambers Street, announced it was closing this week, after nearly 20 years of putting on live music and this resulted in the cancellation of the Friday, April 12 appearance by the Jazz Defenders.

So it was music to the band’s ears when Behind the Wall stepped up to offer them an alternative show on Friday, April 19.

The band, Jake McMurchie (tenor sax), Nick Malcolm (trumpet), Ian Matthews (drums), Will Harris (bass) and George Cooper (piano/keyboard), has drawn praise from genre giants, including Jamie Cullum.

George and the lads will be combining their modern jazz sounds with some soul and a little hip hop to get the punters up dancing at BTW.

Visit the website for tickets.

