Falkirk venue steps in to give band a gig after Edinburgh Jazz Bar closes its doors for good

The Jazz Defenders will be playing Behind the Wall later this month following the sad closure of Edinburgh's Jazz Bar(Picture: Submitted)

The Jazz Bar, in Chambers Street, announced it was closing this week, after nearly 20 years of putting on live music and this resulted in the cancellation of the Friday, April 12 appearance by the Jazz Defenders.

So it was music to the band’s ears when Behind the Wall stepped up to offer them an alternative show on Friday, April 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, Jake McMurchie (tenor sax), Nick Malcolm (trumpet), Ian Matthews (drums), Will Harris (bass) and George Cooper (piano/keyboard), has drawn praise from genre giants, including Jamie Cullum.

George and the lads will be combining their modern jazz sounds with some soul and a little hip hop to get the punters up dancing at BTW.