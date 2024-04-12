Falkirk venue steps in to give band a gig after Edinburgh Jazz Bar closes its doors for good
The Jazz Bar, in Chambers Street, announced it was closing this week, after nearly 20 years of putting on live music and this resulted in the cancellation of the Friday, April 12 appearance by the Jazz Defenders.
So it was music to the band’s ears when Behind the Wall stepped up to offer them an alternative show on Friday, April 19.
The band, Jake McMurchie (tenor sax), Nick Malcolm (trumpet), Ian Matthews (drums), Will Harris (bass) and George Cooper (piano/keyboard), has drawn praise from genre giants, including Jamie Cullum.
George and the lads will be combining their modern jazz sounds with some soul and a little hip hop to get the punters up dancing at BTW.
