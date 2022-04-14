Falkirk Town Hall: Scott Watson and Friends will bring music, comedy and dance to the stage

The popular star is bringing along a host of friends when he plays the venue on Saturday, May 28.

Scott, who hails from Troon, is no stranger to the town hall as he has been a pantomime regular in recent years, as well as bringing his variety show to Falkirk the month before lockdown in 2020.

He said: “I love the Falkirk audiences. I’ve always had a fantastic response from them, so much that I consider myself an adopted Bairn now.”

Scott Watson appearing at Falkirk Town Hall in the panto Cinderella

Joining him on stage will be his panto sidekick Craig Glover in his drag queen guise of Reba Martell, as well as singer Nicole Flynn, New Road Academy of Dance and our very own Falkirk Youth Theatre.

Scott added: “When I was growing up it used to be the whole family would sit down on a Saturday night to watch TV whether it was X Factor or Britain’s Got Talent. But it’s not the same now.

"However, my show has got something for all the family, from the grannies to the kids. It’s singing, comedy, dancing and live music – a real good night out.

"I know that after two years of lockdown everyone is ready to get back out to enjoy themselves and that’s exactly what our show will do.

"In the past, the shows have always had a great atmosphere and I can’t wait to return to Falkirk.”