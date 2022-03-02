Falkirk singing sensation Barbara's 'stadium' gig
Barbara Bryceland will be belting out the hits and getting folk up on the dance floor to show off some fancy footwork at Falkirk Stadium this week.
The television and pantomime star – one of Falkirk’s most loved performers – will be the main attraction at a Night with Barbara Bryceland in the Westfield Lounge in the home of the Bairns football club on Friday night.
The singing star has been performing live for years, but became a household name when she appeared on the very first series of The Voice UK back in 2012.
There will be show-stopping songs aplenty from Barbara – who famously blew Sir Tom Jones away with her vocal talent on the telly talent show – which will get the audience in the mood to party from 7.30pm.
Guests can enjoy a two-course meal before the main event and then boogie at the post-show disco.