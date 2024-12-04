Falkirk singer Karine invited to pay tribute to Frightened Rabbit frontman

Banknock born performer Karine Polwart will help celebrate the music of Frightened Rabbit and the legacy left by frontman Scott Hutchison at the Tolbooth in Stirling.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sing The Greys event will take place on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 in the city’s popular music venue and has been set up in partnership with Tiny Changes, the charity set up in memory of Scott, who sadly passed away in 2018.

Tiny Changes, a national youth mental health charity in Scotland, has set a goal of investing £1 million in the mental health of up to 10,000 children and young people by the end of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-night special event, which sold out within days of tickets going on sale, will be fronted by a house band put together by Joe Rattray, the bassist and backbone of Scottish indie folk band Admiral Fallow.

Karine Polwart will be paying musical tribute to the late Frightened rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison (Picture: Submitted)

As well as Karine, a variety of musicians, all influenced by Scott, will perform their favourite Frightened Rabbit tracks and include former Scotland Album of the Year winner Kathryn Joseph, Ross Leighton of Fatherson, Emmy Award winning singer and composer Tommy Reilly and folk singer-songwriter James Yorkston, as well as developing artists such as Raveloe, Djanna Gabrielle and Scott William Urquhart.

David Weaver, cultural venues programmer at Stirling Council, said: “This event promises to be a joyful celebration and shared occasion, bringing folk together to laugh and cry and sing along in the way only a Frightened Rabbit gig can achieve.

“Frightened Rabbit’s musical legacy is felt globally. They are one of Scotland’s greatest ever bands and their song-craft, and Scott’s lyrics, continue to inspire musicians today. The response and excitement from the range of artists taking part in these events just shows how far and wide the band’s influence is felt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fitting we’ll be collaborating in partnership with Tiny Changes to raise funds and showcase the amazing work of this incredible charity.”

Kara Olayinka, CEO of Tiny Changes, added: “We couldn't be more excited to be part of these two nights in December and we are so grateful to Stirling Council, the team, and talented friends of Tiny Changes and Scott who will be performing in Tolbooth and raising money and awareness for us and Action in Mind.”