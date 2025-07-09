Falkirk singer Dionne is Borders bound again to host music festival for third straight year
Fans must be now regard Dionne as a bit of a tradition at the music festival, which takes place on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31.
It was certainly a big deal for her last year when her dreams came true, supporting McFly – who she had admired from afar throughout her teenage years and the start of her performing career.
A huge McFly fan, Dionne would pull out all the stops to attend meet and greets and queue for hours so she could get to the front of the crowds at their shows.
This year’s Edge Fest may not have McFly, but it does feature top turns Olly Murs, Sister Seldge, Travis, Vengaboys and, of course, Dionne, who will be singing a few numbers, indulging in some banter and introducing the performers throughout the weekend.
