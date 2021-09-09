Falkirk singer, Dionne Hickey, set to release new track after festival disappointment

Talented Dionne was due to perform, as well as host, at the event, but after testing positive, she had to put her festival plans on hold.

She said: “Since I’ve been back gigging I’ve have done loads of lateral flow tests, and unfortunately on the Monday before Vibration I tested positive.

Falkirk pop sensation Dionne Hickey.

"I’ve been absolutely fine, I’ve not had any symptoms and feel great – so it was a disappointment to not be able to attend.”

Her latest track is set to land tomorrow (Friday) and she promises that it is the ultimate feel good tune.

"It’s a feel good, late summer, 90s vibe track about enjoying your life and having a good time,” she said.”

The 27-year-old said she was inspired to pen the track after she got her life back on track after leaving a toxic relationship, before going on to meet her fiancé Chalmers.

"I had just met my fiancé and started living my life again, going out with friends, having a laugh, and having a good time."

Since coming out of lockdown, Dionne is fully booked and there is a future collaboration in the pipeline with a well-known trance and dance producer.

"Gig wise I’m fully booked for the rest of the year.

"Hopefully next year I can get back to doing festivals - I’m keeping my fingers crossed it all goes to plan” she added.

