Falkirk rockers The Media Whores play first hometown gig in almost two years
Killer hooks and social conscience combine next month as The Media Whores play The Depot – their first Falkirk gig in almost two years.
Promoting their new album – A Light In A Dark Place – the band will headline a night of sublime live sounds at the Burnbank Road venue on Friday, June 16.
Support comes in the fine form of Bonnybridge band No Love Lost and Dundee’s UME (Uganda’s Moonshine Epidemic).
The lads will be warming up for their big return to Falkirk with engagements at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Sunday, June 4 as they support Kirk Brandon’s Spear of Destiny and then gallavanting down to Gateshead to play the Black Bull on Saturday, June 10.
It looks like being a busy second half of 2023 for the Media men with gigs in Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Tickets for The Depot gig are available at Silver Machine Records, High Street, Falkirk.
Visit The Media Whore’s Facebook page for more information.