Falkirk rockers The Media Whores play first hometown gig in almost two years

Promoting their new album – A Light In A Dark Place – the band will headline a night of sublime live sounds at the Burnbank Road venue on Friday, June 16.

Support comes in the fine form of Bonnybridge band No Love Lost and Dundee’s UME (Uganda’s Moonshine Epidemic).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lads will be warming up for their big return to Falkirk with engagements at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Sunday, June 4 as they support Kirk Brandon’s Spear of Destiny and then gallavanting down to Gateshead to play the Black Bull on Saturday, June 10.

Falkirk's politically active and socially responsible punk rockers The Media Whores

Most Popular

It looks like being a busy second half of 2023 for the Media men with gigs in Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Tickets for The Depot gig are available at Silver Machine Records, High Street, Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad