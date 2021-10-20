Falkirk rockers are a shining light during dark times

The Falkirk band’s new album A Light in A Dark Place was released on CD – vinyl is coming – last month to critical acclaim.

Spilt into two acts, the new platter follows on from the band’s 2019 career spanning compilation album A Decade of Defiance, which showcased tunes from previous albums Dangerous Minds and Pornophonica.

It also gave us a sneak preview of Big Pharma – an angry swipe at money grabbing drug firms – which is included on A Light in A Dark Place, now on sale in Europa in Stirling.

Falkirk's politically active and socially responsible punk rockers The Media Whores

One of the most politically charged and socially aware bands in Falkirk – and arguably the world – The Media Whores keep coming up with songs that hit the fat

cats where it hurts, in their wallets and right up their massive egos.

As the band states it is “proudly not part of the mainstream and not part of any cliques”.

And with all the hard hitting lyrical content of their songs, The Media Whores never forget to create insanely catchy tunes to transport their important messages in fine style.

The lads, will be playing Big Pharma and the rest of their cracking new tunes in the Anchor Bar in the city of Stirling on Friday, October 29.

The Media men will then hit the nation’s capital on Friday, November 12 to officially launch the new album at the Voodoo Rooms.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

