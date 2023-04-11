News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk rock fans will want to go see tribute to Quo at town's Depot

The timeless heads down volume up three chord rock ‘n’ roll of Status Quo will reverberate around Falkirk’s Depot venue later this month.

By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

Top tribute turn Heavy Traffic – named after Quo’s cracking 2002 comeback album – will be plugging in at the Burnbank Road live music haven on Friday, April 28.

Billed as “Scotland’s number 1 Status Quo tribute” you can expect all the hits Francis, Rick, Rhino and the lads used to play back in the day.

Doors ajar from 7pm.

Top Status Quo tribute act Heavy Traffic will take to the stage at Depot this monthTop Status Quo tribute act Heavy Traffic will take to the stage at Depot this month
