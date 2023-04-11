Falkirk rock fans will want to go see tribute to Quo at town's Depot
The timeless heads down volume up three chord rock ‘n’ roll of Status Quo will reverberate around Falkirk’s Depot venue later this month.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST
Top tribute turn Heavy Traffic – named after Quo’s cracking 2002 comeback album – will be plugging in at the Burnbank Road live music haven on Friday, April 28.
Billed as “Scotland’s number 1 Status Quo tribute” you can expect all the hits Francis, Rick, Rhino and the lads used to play back in the day.
Doors ajar from 7pm.
