Falkirk punk band Belfast-bound to support Scottish music legends The Proclaimers

Brògeal – Daniel Harkins, Sam McMillan, Euan Mundie and Aidan Callaghan – have been playing and recording tunes together since 2019 and, post lockdown, have not looked back, with shows at Rialto, Behind the Wall and sets at two Vibration Festivals to go along with the release of their EP Dirt and Daydreams.

The gig with Craig and Charlie Reid – aka The Proclaimers – in Custom House Square in Belfast on Wednesday, August 16, is going to be their biggest yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the first time the band has played on Irish soil and, obviously, the first time they have shared a bill with The Proclaimers.

Falkirk punk band Brògeal have earned themselves a slot as The Proclaimers support act (Picture: Submitted)

Most Popular

Singer Daniel said: “We’re very excited, it’s a small step towards us putting Falkirk on the map. We’ve worked incredibly hard the past few years, gigging all across the

country and making sure we make an impression everywhere we go.

"The Proclaimers are a huge influence and I’m excited to share a stage with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam added: “The evening the offer came through me and Aidan were just yelling our heads off at each other. This whole band started with us doing Proclaimers covers

in a kitchen so to get this opportunity is a full circle moment.

“It’s quite a remarkable way for us to play our first gig in Ireland as well, supporting our heroes to a crowd of 5000 people.”