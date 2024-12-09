Father and son production duo Chris and Reece have recruited an all star cast – including hard man actor Danny Dyer and Kill Bill’s all girl Japanese rock band the 5.6.7.8s – to perform on their new album.

The forthcoming eight-track long player will have a single released each week throughout the rest of the year and into 2025, with one of them, Trouble, featuring the dulcet tones of one Mr Danny Dyer.

Reece Wilson, hailing from Falkirk, and dad Chris Wilson, who bides in Stirling, enjoyed success earlier in the year when they released their tribute to clothing brand Stone Island with a song of the same name and a guest appearance on the video from Madchester legend Bez of the Happy Mondays.

Now the dad and lad are getting even more ambitious with their next project.

Chris said: “We have written a seriously big album featuring a worldwide cast of talented artists and celebrities – it's been a huge piece of work."

The duo have just released Shipping Up To Boston – a collaboration with actor and Irish Traveller John Connors – and will soon be releasing a cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic Run Through The Jungle with Japanese rockers the 5.6.7.8s and, most intriguing of all, the afore mentioned Trouble featuring Danny Dyer himself.

Oh and the duo have also recruited telly chef Marco Pierre White for the song Black Sheep.

Chris said: “The songs will be brought out once a week every Friday, starting with Shipping Up To Boston.”

Visit the Facebook page for more information.