Falkirk pianist combines classical and jazz music to entertain the masses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Recently scoring a musical tribute to the people of Ukraine and co-writing the debut album by award-winning Scottish singer Georgia Cecile, Euan Stevenson is always busy and at 8pm on Saturday, October 14 he will be getting down to some musical business in St Peter’s Church.
Now based in Surrey, Euan has formed a combo – New Focus – with saxophonist Konrad Wiszniewski, one of the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra’s star soloists, for
a night entitled Classical Connections, which combines classical music and the duo’s expertise in jazz.
Euan said: “I’ve believed for a long time there are many links between the two musical styles. Classical composers and jazz composers often tend to favour the same
keys and the influence of composers such as Debussy and Satie on jazz musicians including Miles Davis and Bill Evans is quite marked.”
Euan highlights these connections in an informative, entertaining way in New Focus’s Classical Connection programme, which they lads recently performed in England for the first time at the prestigious Lichfield Festival.
“It was great to see that the idea travelled well,” said Euan. “The audience was quite vociferous in their praise and the festival director gave us a glowing appraisal.
We’re hoping to play more of these events but for now we’re looking forward to bringing The Classical Connection to Linlithgow.
"We’ve played in St Peter’s before and it’s a lovely intimate venue.”
Euan was recently contacted at short notice by the English Chamber Orchestra and commissioned to arrange the Ukrainian national anthem for them.
The orchestra wanted to play the anthem, which translates as “The glory and Freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished,” at a concert in London, which featured Israeli-American violin virtuoso Pinchas Zukerman as soloist.
Euan, who studied composition at Birmingham Conservatoire and has had pieces premiered on both sides of the Atlantic, was more than happy to oblige.
He said: “To write for someone as accomplished and respected internationally as Pinchas Zukerman is an incredible honour. It was also an honour to be able to pay
tribute to the people of Ukraine in such a way.”
Visit the website for tickets and more information on the Linlithgow concert.