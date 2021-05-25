Falkirk pantomime 2021: Uncertainty surrounding plan to bring back postponed production

The coronavirus pandemic put paid to the annual showcase last year, with Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) revealing its “enormous regret” when the decision was made in June to put off its scheduled Beauty and the Beast production.

The Trust, which manages Falkirk Town Hall – the Christmas panto’s usual setting – says no firm decision regarding a run of performances this year has yet been made.

Organisers have cited current social distancing rules for entertainment venues as a sticking point.

Falkirk Community Trust, which hosted Cinderella at Falkirk Town Hall in 2018, is hoping to bring a pantomime back to the area in 2021, provided it's viable to do so. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Jillian Schofield, FCT marketing team lead, said: “Falkirk Community Trust is currently reviewing a variety of scenarios to establish if running a pantomime this Christmas is feasible or not.

“The ongoing uncertainty surrounding guidance for social distancing in theatres is just one factor which is making it difficult to come to a decision, but as soon as we do we will inform our customers who had booked previously and the wider community of our plans.”

While uncertainty surrounds the panto scene in Falkirk, those responsible for the yearly Christmas show at Stirling’s Macrobert Arts Centre have confirmed the idea has been shelved until 2022.

The University of Stirling venue had hoped to host a run of performances of Maw Goose this festive season.

However, organisers say the doubt looming large over the social distancing policy for the live theatre industry has cast too much of a shadow on their plans.

Julie Ellen, Macrobert artist director, said: “I really am sorry that we are postponing Maw Goose again, especially when we are all starting to see some progress back to a more sociable, relaxed way of life and looking forward to some fun.

“On September 30 it will be 50 years since Macrobert first opened its doors and the next 50 years will begin. The decisions we make now must consider that future.

“There will be pantomime again, there will be great nights out in a bustling theatre and we will be very glad to welcome you in. For now, you really are missed and I hope we will see you soon.”

Customers who have tickets booked for this year’s pantomime will be contacted by Macrobert’s box office to discuss refunds.

