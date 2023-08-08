The event, which takes place on Saturday, December 9 at the Hydro in Glasgow, will feature a special 50th anniversary tribute to Runrig.

Brian, who runs his own music academy in Falkirk, said: “I was delighted to be asked to take part in Hoolie in the Hydro, particularly because this year’s event is celebrating 50 years of Runrig. I’m really looking forward to getting on stage with some old friends, it’s going to be a brilliant night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoolie line-up includes Scottish supergroup Mànran, Celtic rockers Wolfstone, festival favourites Trail West, and social media singing sensation Nati Dreddd.

Former Runrig keyboard player Brian Hurren will be performing at the Hoolie in the Hydro event during a special 50th anniversary tribute to the band (Picture: Euan Robertson)

Most Popular

Runrig drummer Iain Bayne will lead the 50th anniversary celebration for the group, with singer Julie Fowlis, Wolfstone founding member and fiddle player Duncan Chisholm, Gary Innes and, of course, Brian on keys.

A busy man, Brian is currently working on his next album, the long-awaited follow up to his 2011 long player A Hundred Thousand Welcomes.

When he’s not on stage with Scottish music legends or in the recording studio, Brian is teaching music at his school in Falkrik’s Cow Wynd – inspiring the next

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

generation of musicians with his skills and experience gained from playing on some of the world’s biggest stages.

“I’ve been lucky, “ said Brian. “Playing music has taken me all over the world and given me some incredible experiences. I’d like to pass on some of that