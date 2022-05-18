Falkirk music lovers get to hear the Matt Monro story

The golden voice behind timeless feature film songs Born Free and From Russia with Love will be celebrated at Falkirk Town Hall next week.

Matt Monro passed away back in 1985 but his music lives on through his many recordings and through his son Matt Monro Jnr who will perform his famous dad’s classic hits at FTH on Tuesday, May 24.

You know you’ve got something good going when chairman of the board Frank Sinatra acknowledges you as “one of the finest male vocalists in the singing business”.

The life and music of the legendary Matt Monro will be celebrated at FTH

And that complement was paid event though Matt’s recording of Sinatra’s theme song My Way sold eight million copies in the Philippines – outselling old blue eyes’ version of the tune.

All Matt's great songs will be covered on the night – from the Impossible Dream to Portrait Of My Love and, of course, Born Free.

You can get a taste of the man and his music at FTH from 6.30pm.

