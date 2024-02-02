Falkirk music fans can enjoy live sounds from Busted and The Darkness this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The band, which first stormed the charts two decades ago, will play the inaugural Stirling Summer Sessions on Friday, June 28 and tickets go on sale on Friday, February 9.

The show will take place in Stirling City Park and feature the city’s historic castle as a stunning backtrop to the sonic entretainment.

cAn event spokesperson said: “Impossible though it may seem, it’s been 20 years since Busted bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single What I Go To School For.

Busted are heading north to perform all their hits at a live show this summer (Picture: Submitted)

"It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the number one smashes Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David, Thunderbirds Are Go, You Said No and the top three singles Year 3000, Air Hostess and Sleeping With The Light On.

"Now Busted have celebrated their 20th anniversary by playing the biggest UK arena tour in 2023, performing to 200,000 fans over 26 arenas and releasing their new

album Greatest Hits 2.0 which features new versions of fourteen of their classic hits with very special guests."

The Stirling Summer Sessions show will see the much-loved trio – James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis – play their hits and fan favourites, with supporting

from The Darkness and Eurovision superstar Dadi Freyr.

Music lovers also have a summer session show to look forward to from none other than Welsh superstar Sir Tom Jones on June 30.