Falkirk group who mask up as world leaders are set to face Edinburgh Fringe
Beldon Haigh first formed in Falkirk back in 2017 and have built up a worldwide social media following that numbers over 300,000 people and counting.
The band’s live shows have gained notoriety due to the members donning masks created by renowned sculptor Landon Meier featuring eerily accurate likenesses of world leaders.
The indie rockers, who released their first album World Got So Dumb last April, are set to perform Dystopia: The Rock Opera at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 1 to August 16 at The Grand Lodge, in George Street.
It promises to be a “rollicking multi-media tale of dictators, sizzling rock music and redemption” and features the prison house band of Touchy Trump, Polonium Putin and Kim Jong Elvis.
