Falkirk group who mask up as world leaders are set to face Edinburgh Fringe

By James Trimble
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 16:41 BST
A local band with a global fan base who don masks of dodgy world leaders are about to release an album to help them in their crusade to shake up the faceless and feckless establishment.

Beldon Haigh first formed in Falkirk back in 2017 and have built up a worldwide social media following that numbers over 300,000 people and counting.

The band’s live shows have gained notoriety due to the members donning masks created by renowned sculptor Landon Meier featuring eerily accurate likenesses of world leaders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The indie rockers, who released their first album World Got So Dumb last April, are set to perform Dystopia: The Rock Opera at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 1 to August 16 at The Grand Lodge, in George Street.

Beldon Haigh are about to unleash their music at the Edinburgh Fringe (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Beldon Haigh are about to unleash their music at the Edinburgh Fringe (Picture: Submitted)

It promises to be a “rollicking multi-media tale of dictators, sizzling rock music and redemption” and features the prison house band of Touchy Trump, Polonium Putin and Kim Jong Elvis.

Visit the website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:FalkirkGeorge Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice