Falkirk group who mask up as world leaders are set to face Edinburgh Fringe

A local band with a global fan base who don masks of dodgy world leaders are about to release an album to help them in their crusade to shake up the faceless and feckless establishment.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beldon Haigh first formed in Falkirk back in 2017 and have built up a worldwide social media following that numbers over 300,000 people and counting.

The band’s live shows have gained notoriety due to the members donning masks created by renowned sculptor Landon Meier featuring eerily accurate likenesses of world leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The indie rockers, who released their first album World Got So Dumb last April, are set to perform Dystopia: The Rock Opera at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 1 to August 16 at The Grand Lodge, in George Street.

Beldon Haigh are about to unleash their music at the Edinburgh Fringe (Picture: Submitted)

It promises to be a “rollicking multi-media tale of dictators, sizzling rock music and redemption” and features the prison house band of Touchy Trump, Polonium Putin and Kim Jong Elvis.

Visit the website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.