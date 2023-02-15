Falkirk Foo Fighters fans gearing up for a rocking night at Temple nightclub
The trend towards tribute acts of bands who are still going strong continues with the music of The Foo Fighters taking centre stage at Temple nightclub.
By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 5:56pm
Tickets are now on sale for The Foo Fifers event at the Burnbank Road venue on Saturday, March 11.
The band better be at least half as good as Dave Grohl and co so Falkirk punters can forgive the use of the word “Fifer” in the name of this particular tribute act.
Doors open at 7pm.
Visit the Facebook page for more.