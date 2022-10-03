Falkirk Folk Club bring Gavin Fairhall Lever to town

The trio are the star attraction at the meeting of Falkirk Folk Club but duo Miller & O’Neill will be the opening act of the evening.

Taking place at Falkirk Golf Club in Stirling Road, Camelon, Gavin Fairhall Lever is a collaboration that brings together three acclaimed musicians to present a fresh, contemporary folk music born of their diverse roots. Punk fiddle meets jazz bass and Balkan guitar, in a colourful mix of the traditional and the original.

The trio of James Patrick Gavin, Tim Fairhall and Adrian Lever are billed as a “compelling new voice on the contemporary folk scene” having released their debut EP Live from the Welsh Chapel in 2020.

Gavin Fairhall Lever

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their debut LP is due for release this month and was recorded live to tape at Analogue Catalogue Studios in Northern Ireland with Julie McLarnon who has worked with such well-known names as Lankum, Alasdair Roberts and Brian Eno.

Gavin is making a return visit to the club with this new collaboration as the folk club strives to establish its visiting acts events programme.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Entry is £7 for members and £10 for non-members are welcome for what the organisers say will be “an excellent night of superb music and craic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad