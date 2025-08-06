Falkirk folk can shake a hoof and dance the night away at the Kelpies Ceilidh

The world famous Kelpies will be the backdrop to the Helix Park’s first ever outdoor evening ceilidh just before St Andrew’s Day.

Scottish Canals and Falkirk Council have announced plans to host the Ceilidh @ The Kelpies event on Friday, November 28 and promise an unforgettable evening of “traditional Scottish music, high energy dancing and community cheers under the open sky”.

People of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to join in the traditional Scottish dancing accompanied by Scotland’s chart-topping ceilidh band, Whisky Kiss – the only ceilidh band to have an international number one iTunes single.

The event will also mark the first anniversary of The Kelpies Experience launch, when Scottish Canals partnered with Zone Events last year to bring participants a unique opportunity to climb safely to the top of the metal horse’s mouth.

Ceilidh @ The Kelpies promises to be an all dancing night of traditional Scottish music and entertainment featuring the band Whisky Kiss (Picture: Submitted)

The new attraction provided a valuable platform not only for a unique experience, but for the generation of much needed donations by charities and other organisations, raising over £700,000 for charities in its first year.

John Paterson, Scottish Canals chief executive officer, said: “Last year was a truly special year for our Kelpies. Not only did they celebrate their 10th birthday, but we also gave visitors the chance to climb inside and see these magnificent structures from a completely different angle for the first time.

" For The Kelpies to continue making an impact 10 years on generating £700K for charities on top of the £81m they contribute to the economy is just one of the ways Scotland’s canals continue to bring value to the people of Scotland and internationally.

“This year we can’t wait to bring people together from all over the world, to join in some traditional Scottish dancing. There’s nothing quite like the sound of the fiddles and laughter filing the air as people come together in traditional dance.

"The Kelpies are now established icons of Scotland and firmly on the map as one of Scotland’s favourite visitor attractions. They provide the perfect stage for this and hopefully we can create an annual must attend event in people's diaries to come join us.”

Falkirk Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn added: “Ceilidh @ The Kelpies will undoubtedly be a fantastic celebration of Scottish culture, bringing people of all ages together in a truly iconic setting.

"The Kelpies have become symbols of our community, and hosting our first ever open-air ceilidh at this landmark is an exciting way to mark both St Andrew’s Day and a remarkable first year for The Kelpies Experience.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors alike to enjoy traditional music and dancing right in the heart of Falkirk.”

The event will take place on the in front of The Kelpies with gates opening 6.30pm and entertainment starting at 7pm with the event finishing at 8.30pm.

Visitors can look forward to some tasty "scran” on the night and plenty of drinks to help them quench their thirst after all the dancing.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

