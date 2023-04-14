Falkirk Festival Chorus may have been founded in 1973, but its first concert did not take place until the following year. Now after losing two years of rehearsals due to the Covid pandemic, members have agreed that the 50th anniversary concert will take place in 2025.

Norah Summers, one of the longest-serving choir members, explained that while there were other choirs in the town before 1973, not had performed the major choral works such as Mendelssohn’s Elijah or Haydn’s Creation.

She said: “Some people, notably Robert Tait along with members of Falkirk & District Arts and Civic Council, thought this was a pity, and a public meeting was called. The Rev. James Paterson, minister of what was then Falkirk Old Parish Church, was one of the chief supporters, and it was no coincidence that the choir of this church formed the nucleus of the new venture, with its organist and choirmaster, the aforementioned Mr Tait, as musical director. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Falkirk Festival Chorus celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2023

Over the years the Chorus has had up to 80 members, drawn from a wide area with some travelling to rehearsals from as far afield as Callander and East Lothian.

Performances were always accompanied by a professional orchestra and professional soloists, and thanks to the high regard musicians had of Bob Tait, many of them came year after year.

Norah added: “In the 50 years a huge variety of choral music has been provided to local audiences. There have been the classics – Messiah, Elijah, Creation; Requiems by Mozart, Verdi, Brahms; 20th Century music by Edward Elgar, William Walton, Michael Tippett; works by contemporary composers – John Rutter, Karl Jenkins, Morten Lauridsen; Scottish composers - John Gardner, Bruce Fraser. And, of course, the famous Bairns’ Christmas, in collaboration with our friends, Falkirk Caledonia Choir and Tryst Orchestra.

“Bob Tait retired in 2017, with a memorable performance of Messiah, and was succeeded by Razvan Luculescu. Originally from Romania, Razvan has been in Scotland since 2010, where he works variously as choral director, accompanist, church organist and composer.

“The Chorus has suffered drastically from the Covid pandemic, with no concert possible in 2020 or 2021, and greatly reduced numbers since. The days of the big concerts with a professional orchestra have gone. but 2022 saw a Tryst Festival Concert again in May, with a selection of opera choruses and the Faure Requiem, and a downsized ‘Wee Bairns’ Christmas’ in December.”

But the good news for fans of the Chorus is that on May 7 they will be performing a concert in Trinity Church at 7pm. They will perform music by Duke Ellington – Sacred Concert, along with some songs and instrumental pieces.

Norah said: “Falkirk Festival Chorus has never been afraid of a challenge, and this has been an exciting venture into something completely different which members hope will prove they are still in good heart and voice, in spite of the disappointments of the pandemic years.”